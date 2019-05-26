Home

POWERED BY

Services
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hewett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Hewett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Hewett Obituary
Carol M. Hewett, 81, of Ashford, CT, wife of the late William "Bill" H. Hewett, Jr., passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Somerville, MA, daughter of the late Albert C. and Mary F. (Cahill) Cardolino. Carol retired from the Mansfield State Training School as a supervisor, and was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church. Carol is survived by her two children, Mary Lavallee and her husband Michael, and William A. Hewett; two grandsons, Michael and Kevin Hawley; two sisters, Patricia Winward and her husband Ken, and Debbie McCready and her husband Stephen; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours are on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 64 Pompey Hollow Rd., Ashford, CT. Burial will be in St. Philip Cemetery, Ashford, CT. Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church, 64 Pompey Hollow Rd., Ashford, CT 06278 or to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now