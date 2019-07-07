Carol (Kalliope Stefanakis) Ireland, 90, of Hollywood, FL and Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Philip Ireland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Hartford on September 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Drakakis) Stefanakis. Carol was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hartford. She participated in the Ladies Philoptochos Society and church choir. She loved her time spent in Old Saybrook, Wethersfield and Florida, and enjoyed gardening and dancing. Her family was the center of her life and she was happiest when they were all together. A loving mother, grandmama and great-grandmama, Carol will be forever missed by her two children, Philip Ireland, Jr. and wife Karen of Cromwell and Stephanie Uccello and husband Paul of Rocky Hill; five adored grandchildren, Derrick Ireland, Jillian Ireland-Tomassetti and husband Kevin, Seth Ireland, Nicholas Uccello and wife Stacey and Jessica Asadourian and seven cherished great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Sydney, Tyson, Maci, Brayden, Sunny and Asa. She is also survived by her brother, Emanuel "Mike" Stefanakis and wife Johannah of Wethersfield. She will be greatly missed by her longtime companion and dancing partner, Bobby Martin of Florida, and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Laurie. Funeral will begin Wednesday (July 10) at 9 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. To share a memory of Carol with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019