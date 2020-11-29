1/1
Carol J. Durand
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Joyce (Femia) Durand, 73, of Meriden, died on November 26 after an 18 month battle with liver and bile duct cancer. Carol was born in Meriden, February 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Glorioso) Femia. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grammar School, Platt High School, and Laurel Business College. She was an accountant and worked for human resources. Carol was a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Carol is survived by her husband Dennis, her brother Vin Femia and his wife Marjorie, her nephew Michael Femia and his wife Karen Van Dyne, her nephew Stephen Femia and his wife Debbie, her niece Christine Femia, and her great-nephew Aaron Femia and great-niece Hannah Femia. Carol also is survived by a number of cousins who were also lifelong friends. Carol had a number of friends and business colleagues. She was very easy to like and most anyone who met or knew Carol considered her to be one of the nicest people that they had ever known. She loved planning and coordinating family lunches and get-togethers, enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and watching her TV shows with Dennis. We are forever grateful for her quick wit and contagious laughter, her strength in dealing with this disease, her ability to maintain positivity in tough times, and her seeing the good in all. The example she set for us through her love and compassion is a gift that will last a lifetime. We learned how to love deeply and laugh a lot by having her in our lives. We will miss her greatly. Due to current Covid19 social restrictions, all services will be private for the immediate family. A time for all to gather and celebrate Carol's life will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved