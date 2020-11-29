Carol Joyce (Femia) Durand, 73, of Meriden, died on November 26 after an 18 month battle with liver and bile duct cancer. Carol was born in Meriden, February 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Glorioso) Femia. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grammar School, Platt High School, and Laurel Business College. She was an accountant and worked for human resources. Carol was a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Carol is survived by her husband Dennis, her brother Vin Femia and his wife Marjorie, her nephew Michael Femia and his wife Karen Van Dyne, her nephew Stephen Femia and his wife Debbie, her niece Christine Femia, and her great-nephew Aaron Femia and great-niece Hannah Femia. Carol also is survived by a number of cousins who were also lifelong friends. Carol had a number of friends and business colleagues. She was very easy to like and most anyone who met or knew Carol considered her to be one of the nicest people that they had ever known. She loved planning and coordinating family lunches and get-togethers, enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and watching her TV shows with Dennis. We are forever grateful for her quick wit and contagious laughter, her strength in dealing with this disease, her ability to maintain positivity in tough times, and her seeing the good in all. The example she set for us through her love and compassion is a gift that will last a lifetime. We learned how to love deeply and laugh a lot by having her in our lives. We will miss her greatly. Due to current Covid19 social restrictions, all services will be private for the immediate family. A time for all to gather and celebrate Carol's life will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.