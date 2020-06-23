Carol J. Keenan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Janet (Crawley) Keenan, a resident of Wethersfield, CT, loving wife to the late, Robert D. Keenan, entered into eternal life on June 21, 2020, after battling age related illnesses for several years. Carol graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford and she received a MS Degree of Nursing from Boston University. Carol interned at St. Mary's Hospital, Mayo, Clinic in Rochester, New York, and became a Nursing Instructor at St. Francis Hospital, School of Nursing in West Hartford, Ct. Carol was quite active in the visually impaired community. The joy of her life was her husband, Robert and her gardening. Carol is survived by nephews Robert A. Howell and Michael Howell; and nieces, Jean Nelson and Laura Emanuelson. She is also survived by Cousins David Wm. Dorrance, John C. Dorrance Jr, Mary Lou Dorrance and Claudia Janes. Besides her husband, Carol was preceded in death by her, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. George Crawley, her sister, Mary E. (Crawley) Howard, her brother-in-law Robert B Howell, and her niece, Mary "Beth" Howell. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when the current health restrictions are relaxed. Arrangements have been made by the Farley Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd. Wethersfield. Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12noon in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name, to "National Society of the Blind", at NFBCT.org (477 Connecticut Blvd, Suite 217, East Hartford, CT 06108), or to the charity of your choosing. To extend online condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved