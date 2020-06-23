Carol Janet (Crawley) Keenan, a resident of Wethersfield, CT, loving wife to the late, Robert D. Keenan, entered into eternal life on June 21, 2020, after battling age related illnesses for several years. Carol graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford and she received a MS Degree of Nursing from Boston University. Carol interned at St. Mary's Hospital, Mayo, Clinic in Rochester, New York, and became a Nursing Instructor at St. Francis Hospital, School of Nursing in West Hartford, Ct. Carol was quite active in the visually impaired community. The joy of her life was her husband, Robert and her gardening. Carol is survived by nephews Robert A. Howell and Michael Howell; and nieces, Jean Nelson and Laura Emanuelson. She is also survived by Cousins David Wm. Dorrance, John C. Dorrance Jr, Mary Lou Dorrance and Claudia Janes. Besides her husband, Carol was preceded in death by her, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. George Crawley, her sister, Mary E. (Crawley) Howard, her brother-in-law Robert B Howell, and her niece, Mary "Beth" Howell. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when the current health restrictions are relaxed. Arrangements have been made by the Farley Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd. Wethersfield. Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12noon in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name, to "National Society of the Blind", at NFBCT.org (477 Connecticut Blvd, Suite 217, East Hartford, CT 06108), or to the charity of your choosing. To extend online condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.