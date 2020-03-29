|
Day in and day out, over the 33 years we shared as a family, I watched Carol give of herself to so many others, whether it was to her children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren – all of whom were the loves of her life – or to the parishioners of her church whom she served, or to her many friends who needed her words and her understanding to comfort them in times of stress. Then the hour came when her caring God ruled that she could no longer share herself with others, and that it was time for her to return home to His loving arms. We must accept His rule, but we all are poorer with His decision. You will have my love always, Larrye Carol was born September 9, 1938 in Hartford to her late parents, Omer and Violet Chamberland, and raised in Chaplin, CT with her brother William and sister Beverly. She passed away on March 22, 2020. Carol graduated as a dental assistant from A. I. Prince Vocational Technical School in Hartford, and worked from 1984 to 2001 as a dental assistant and medical assistant. Carol and Larrye were married in 1986. Settling in Rocky Hill in 2001, she joined St. Josephine Bakhita Parish as a Eucharistic Minister. She joined the Rocky Hill Democratic Town Committee, serving two years as vice chairman and four years as chairman, and working during ten election campaigns on behalf of her son-in-law, State Rep. Tony Guerrera. Carol was honored in 2008 with the Democratic Women's Leadership Award. She served the Town of Rocky Hill from 2003 to 2013 as a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, including eight years as chairman, and as a Justice of the Peace from 2004 to 2020. Carol had three children – the late Jacquelyn Kehoe (parent of son Eric and daughter Jessica Chirdon), Nancy Guerrera (husband Tony, daughters Victoria Oliveira and Laura Bennett, and son Joseph) and Mary Woods (husband Stephen, son Dana, and daughter Tessa). Carol had four stepchildren, 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and are being supervised by Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. Plans for a Memorial Mass in Carol's honor will be announced at a later date. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020