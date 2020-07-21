1/1
Carol Johnson
Carol (Sheldon) Johnson "PoopC", 78, of Plainville, CT joined her beloved husband of 55 years, Donald Johnson, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Viola Sheldon (Blair) of New Britain; she made Plainville her home for the past 60 years where she worked for the Plainville school system at Wheeler school. Carol was a graduate of the New Britain High School class of 1959 and was also a graduate of the Hartford Hospital School of X-ray two years later. Carol also worked for the Plainville and Bristol Probate Court. Some of her many hobbies included a passion for bowling, softball, antique cars, knitting and UConn Women's basketball. However, some of her favorite memories were shared with her husband and family while camping and spending time at their farmhouse in Hawley MA. Her love of laughter and storytelling will be sorely missed. Surviving her are her two sons; Karl Johnson and his wife Christy of Shawnee, Kansas and their children Alexia Espy, Kyle, Corey and Bobby Johnson; and Kurt Johnson and his wife JoAnn of Plainville and their children Austin, Andrew, and Nathan Johnson; her sister Donna Sheldon of Centerbook; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many wonderful lifelong friends. Carol's services will be private. Her family sincerely thanks the staff of the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain for their care and attention. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Klingberg Family Centers, 370 Linwood Street #1949, New Britain, CT 06052. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Karl, Kurt and Family,
My family sends our deepest sympathy to you all! I will forever remember your Mom as one of the funniest people I've ever met, and am grateful we had so many wonderful years as kids/families together. She was a terrific example for us all - loving, caring, funny. She will be missed.
Sue (Lucas) Troutt & Family
Friend
July 21, 2020
Grateful for feeling welcomed to her family some 40 year ago - from a Step marriage - incredibly person - and smile - will not be forgotten XOXO Brian
Brian E Sikorski
Family
July 21, 2020
I remember carol visiting uncle Kenney she was full of life I would tell her to burn out spinning the tires she never disappoint me
John Badal Jr.
Friend
July 21, 2020
Carol's wonderful personality, kindness, and wit are among my favorite memories of my years at Wheeler School. She brought joy and laughter. My sincerest sympathies.
Chrystal Collins
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
