Carol K. (Kowalec) Anderson, 74, of Bristol, beloved wife of William Anderson, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Carol was born in Bristol on December 29, 1945 and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Olander) Kowalec. Carol was a parishioner at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. Carol worked in the medical field at all different offices until she retired. In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her son: Scott Anderson and his wife Kimberly of Bristol; her brother: Raymond Kowalec of Harwinton; her sister: Beverly Knox and her husband Louis of Bristol; her sister-in-law: Linda Lefrancois of Bethpage, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol is predeceased by her son: Eric Anderson; and her three brothers: Joseph, Gregory and Andrew Kowalec. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit Carol's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020