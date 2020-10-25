1/
Carol (Ruffner) Korotkin
Carol Ruffner Korotkin, age 81, of Glastonbury, CT, passed away in Hartford, CT on Oct 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Washington, D.C. to Anne and Robert Ruffner. She lived most of her life in the Washington, D.C. area; moving to Connecticut two years ago to be near her sister & best friend, Linda Bernstein. Carol loved art, fashion, travel, and spending time with her children Rabbi Audrey Korotkin, Debra Elefant, Joel Korotkin, Sharon Lee, Susie Rehr, and David Korotkin, 8 grandchildren, and good friends. When she was first diagnosed, she said, "I wanted to reach 80" which she did, and we celebrated with a birthday weekend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Korotkin. Burial at King David Cemetery, Fairfax, VA on Monday, Oct 26, 2020 at 1:00. Donations in memory of Carol can be sent to Special Strides. 118 federal Road, Monroe NJ. 08831 www.specialstrides.com. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Burial
01:00 PM
King David Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hebrew Funeral Association Inc
906 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 888-6919
