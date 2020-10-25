Carol Ruffner Korotkin, age 81, of Glastonbury, CT, passed away in Hartford, CT on Oct 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Washington, D.C. to Anne and Robert Ruffner. She lived most of her life in the Washington, D.C. area; moving to Connecticut two years ago to be near her sister & best friend, Linda Bernstein. Carol loved art, fashion, travel, and spending time with her children Rabbi Audrey Korotkin, Debra Elefant, Joel Korotkin, Sharon Lee, Susie Rehr, and David Korotkin, 8 grandchildren, and good friends. When she was first diagnosed, she said, "I wanted to reach 80" which she did, and we celebrated with a birthday weekend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Korotkin. Burial at King David Cemetery, Fairfax, VA on Monday, Oct 26, 2020 at 1:00. Donations in memory of Carol can be sent to Special Strides. 118 federal Road, Monroe NJ. 08831 www.specialstrides.com
. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.