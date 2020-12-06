Carol Lorena (Duchaine) Grous was born in Hartord, CT on October 30, 1941 to Henry Edward and Edith (Brisson) Duchaine and departed for heaven on December 3, 2020. Carol grew into a fun loving, dancing, energetic tomboy who's fondest childhood memories were playing stick ball in the Hartford streets of frog hollow. During her time working at Kings Department Store, she met the love of her life, Donald Joseph Grous. The two wed on October 14, 1961 and raised a beautiful family including their 5 children; Alan Joseph, David Edward, Donald Joseph, Lorena Marie and Kimberly Ann. She is a loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; Jeremy Grous, Heather Nizza, Michael Nizza, Shelby Grous, Tabitha Grous, Eli Grous, Parker Grous, and Ronan Delisle González. When Carol and Don first met, they would have never been able to imagine the life they would build and the legacy they would create. Together along with their children they built their dream log home in Tolland and cultivated a small farm to go along with it. It was certainly a labor of love and all hands were on deck, including the matriarch herself. She constantly showed her entire family what was possible with some hard work and determination. Family and friends meant everything to Carol, and that could be seen in her every word and action. she welcomed everyone into her warm loving home with open arms. Her dedication to her family especially came through in the search of her own history, as she traced her lineage and genealogy. Carol's endless artistic talents including quilting and painting left so many loved ones with a beautiful gift to cherish forever. Carol will be missed by all the lives and hearts she touched along the way; from her congregation to those she grew to love during her time volunteering at Woodlake at Tolland. Her essence resembled that of a lighthouse, a constant beacon of hope in the night, leading us all home. She was a sanctuary of love for all and will be forever remembered as such. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of Carols' nurses and home health aides of ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Connecticut. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations to: Woodlake at Tolland and Rehabilitation Center, Recreation Fund, 26 Shenipsit Lake Road, Tolland, CT 06084 in Carol's name. Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Parish – St. Matthews Church, Tolland Green, Tolland. (Please meet directly at church) Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. Please abide by CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com