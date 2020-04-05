|
Carol Lamb Keyes, age 85, of West Haven, passed away on March 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James J. Keyes. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Clement & Dorothy MaGuire Lamb, Carol is survived by her children, Robert J. Smith, and Cindy (Jack) Davis, MaryEllen Smith, son-in-law Brian Lambert, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, and a brother Clement (Rosemarie) Lamb. Carol was predeceased by her husband James, her daughter, Patricia Smith Lambert and her sister, Joan Sawicki. She leaves many extended family members of the Keyes clan and a good friend, Patti Looney. Carol attended St. Augustine's School in Hartford, CT, and Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, CT. She worked for Bayer Corporation for many years, and was an active member of St. Louis and St. Lawrence parishes. Her passion and devotion to her family was the most important aspect of her life. As a mother, she never complained about what she didn't have, but cherished what she did have. In her honor please pay it forward. Give a smile, help a neighbor, make a new friend, cook a meal for someone, call someone, donate to the local food bank, or your local church. Any kindness you can show to make a difference, please do it in our Mom's name, and when someone asks why just say, "Paying it forward for the Love of Carol." Donations can be made in her honor to the Veterans Association, or St. Raphael's Hospital for the incredible care she received by the SLA 3 team. Due to Covid-19 health concerns and for the safety of Carol's family members, all services will be private. Funeral services are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website, www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020