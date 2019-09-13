|
Carol Louise Olson, 87, of Glastonbury, Connecticut passed away on September 10, 2019 while in Addison, Maine spending the summer with her husband Bob. Carol was born on Feb. 9, 1932 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Frithof and Julia Johnson. Carol graduated in 1949 from North High School in Worcester Massachusetts and from the Worcester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Carol also received Christian Education training at North Park College in Chicago, Illinois. Following her schooling, she worked at hospitals in Holden and Boston, MA and later Hartford, CT. She was also active in Christian Education programs for youth in Brockton, MA, Lake Worth, FL and Manchester, CT.
On December 30, 1961 Carol married Bob and together they raised 3 daughters. Carol devoted those years to being a mother and wife. She was also an avid knitter, weaver, basket maker, and painter. Carol enjoyed skating, hiking,biking, kayaking, sking, and swimming- there wasn't a lake or ocean she wouldn't jump into ! In later years, Carol and Bob went on many adventures together around the world. Together with Bob, she spent several summers volunteering at a small Bible camp in Unalakleet,Alaska. Most importantly, Carol loved the Lord and her greatest priority in life was to share Jesus' love with others by visiting the homebound and those in nursing homes. She was constantly seeking out those in need to share the gospel.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Frithof, her mother, Julia, her brother, Wesley and her two granddaughters Marissa and Rachel.
Carol is survived by her husband Robert E. Olson; her daughters Kristen Nesburg (Dave), Lynne Falco (Brian), and Kim Wan (Sun); grand children David (Stephanie), Rob, Meghan (Mike), Jonathan (Leah), Lindsay, Samuel, Toby, Noelle; great grand children Arianna, Victoria, Mia, Wesley, Calvin, Levi and Camille.
A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity Covenant Church, 302 Hackmatack St, Manchester, CT on Saturday, September 14 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Unalakleet Bible Camp through alaskacovenant.org or Alaska Conference, PO box 200446, Anchorage AK 99520 with ""Bible Camp"" in memo line.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019