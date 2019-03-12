Carol Leichner Dunn, 98, of Avon passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. Carol was married to Dr. Albert J. Dunn for 42 years. When Albert returned from serving in the U. S. Army, they settled in West Hartford where they raised four children. Carol was born in Hartford to Dr. William Leichner and Lilyan Tillis Leichner. Her father, a surgeon, was one of the founders of Mt. Sinai Hospital. The family lived on Farmington Ave. where Dr. Leichner had his medical practice. Carol graduated from Hartford Public High School, class of 1938. She often took the trolley to work for her job as a legal secretary at a law office in downtown Hartford and spent many weekends dancing to the big bands at the Bond Ballroom on Asylum St. After the death of her husband in 1985, Carol went to work at the Avon Town Manager's Office as a secretary/receptionist where she worked until the age of 80. Following her retirement, Carol began volunteering in the Avon Free Public Library's History Room where she catalogued information pertaining to the history of Avon, continuing that work until the age of 98. Carol also volunteered for the Hartford Symphony where she was rewarded with tickets to performances. A favorite annual event was to travel to Tanglewood with her daughter Louise, to listen to her favorite cellist, Yo Yo Ma in concert. Carol was fiercely independent and continued to drive until the age of 98, shuttling much younger friends and neighbors to their doctor's appointments and social events. Carol was an active participant in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, often following their activities on Facebook and Skype. Carol leaves behind her four children, William Dunn and his wife Maureen of Old Saybrook, Robert Dunn and his wife Suzanne of Troy, Vt., Stephen Dunn and his wife, Ginny of Manchester, and Louise Dunn of Westbrook along with 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at the Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave, West Hartford with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating on Wednesday, March 13th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Beth Alom Cemetery in New Britain. Following interment, the family will receive friends in the Congregation Beth Israel social hall. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the home of Steve and Ginny Dunn at 153 Timrod Rd., Manchester, Ct. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Deborah Library at Congregation Beth Israel or the Avon Free Public Library. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, Inc., West Hartford. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary