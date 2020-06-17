Dr. Carol M. Haupt, a devoted elementary school teacher and a generous benefactor of her alma mater, Wagner College, died peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The longtime resident of Staten Island, N.Y., was 74. Born on Aug. 3, 1945, in New Britain, Conn., to her parents Richard (1977) and Alfrieda "Frieda" (nee Sitz, 1997), who would remain her guiding light, Dr. Haupt pursued higher education at Staten Island's Wagner College, selecting it for its intimate campus and German Lutheran affiliation. She pledged the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, studied a semester abroad in Austria, and went on to receive bachelor's and master's degrees from Wagner, followed by a doctorate in education from Rutgers University. Indeed, education was Dr. Haupt's life's work. She spent nearly her entire 35-year career teaching the fourth grade at P.S. 69, the Daniel D. Tompkins School. She was known for her love of her students, strict discipline, and penchant for spelling: Her pupils could count on mastering 20 new words a week, plus one extra-challenging bonus word. After retiring in 2004, she declared: "I loved my job. I loved every day … I can't praise teaching enough." Dr. Haupt was equally committed to Wagner College. In 2009, she endowed the Dr. Carol M. Haupt '67 M '69 Scholarship for students preparing for careers in education. She also participated in college social and alumni events and served on her 45th and 50th anniversary reunion committees and received a Wagner College Alumni Association Service Award. Additionally, Dr. Haupt was a member of the American Association of University Women, the Archaeology Society of Staten Island, the Staten Island Reading Association, and the Belle Lettres Society of Staten Island, a literary group, as well as a former member and a benefactor of St. John's Lutheran Church in New Britain. She is survived by many cousins spanning multiple generations. A private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 10:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 295-303 Arch St, New Britain, Conn 06051. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain, Conn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dr. Haupt's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 295-303 Arch St, New Britain, CT 06051. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dr. Haupt's cousin John P.L. Manke, with Manke Memorial. Please visit Dr. Haupt's Tribute page at www.mankememorial.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.