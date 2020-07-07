Carol M. Tenukas, 71, of Cocoa Beach, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Merritt Island, FL. She was born in Fort Kent, ME in December of 1948 and attended Plainville High School after her family migrated from Millinockett, ME to Plainville, CT in her Senior Year of high school. Carol worked tirelessly as a mother and grandmother for her two surviving children, Kim Puia and K.C. Tenukas and four grand-children, Max Puia, Carson Puia, Kennedy Tenukas and Jack Tenukas. Carol was active in community outreach programs and volunteered at a Woman's shelter in Cocoa Beach, FL. She was a woman of strong faith and even went on to write two books about her relationship with God and Jesus Christ. Carol loved spending summers with friends and family at her camp on the shores of Lake Ambejejus in Millinockett, ME. She especially enjoyed all of the travel and adventures with her loving boyfriend of over 10 years, Jerry Watkins. Jerry was with Carol every step of the way in her transition from this life to the next. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Carol is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay and Peter Puia; her mother Regina Tardiff; Brothers & Sisters Anne Marie, Jerry, Roger, & Diana. Carol was pre-deceased by her loving husband Ken Tenukas, father Joseph Lucien Tardiff, and brother's Bobby & Michael. Carol will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be determined. For updates on Carol's Celebration of Life and additional info please visit the Facebook page of Kim Tenukas Puia. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville is assisting the family with the arrangements. Carol loved life and will be sadly missed! We love you! To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Carol's memorial tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com
