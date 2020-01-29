Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
942 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT
Carol McCullough


1935 - 2020
Carol McCullough, 84, of Simsbury, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Ivy at Ellington. She was born on February 23, 1935, in Hartford, CT; a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (McGuire) McCullough. She grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. Carol was employed as an Executive Secretary for the Travelers Insurance Company from where she retired. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels in Simsbury. Carol enjoyed traveling, exploring many new destinations each year with her friends. She is survived by two nephews, Gary McCullough of Vernon and Kevin McCullough of Fort Meyers, FL; a niece, Linda McCullough of Warwick, NY; 2 great-nieces and a great-nephew. She was predeceased by a brother Francis McCullough. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Carol's memory may be made to St. Mary Church, 942 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT or The , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Carol's family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Kimberly Hall North and The Ivy of Ellington for the compassionate care they provided Carol over the past few years. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 29, 2020
