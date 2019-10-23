Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Carol Millot of Farmington passed peacefully from this life on October 22nd 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Howard, and her mother, Marion. She is survived by her sister, Susan. For over forty years, Carol sold antiques, jewelry and pins at fairs and markets throughout New England. She was well known for her original pin designs. Their popularity earned her the title of The Pin Lady. Services will be conducted at the convenience of Carol's family and friends. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2019
