CAROL ONDECK

ONDECK, Carol Jean (Listopad) Ondeck, age 80 and a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, CT, entered into Eternal rest on October 22 in St. Vincent's Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Emanuel "Manny" Ondeck Jr., and daughter of the late Albert and Josephine Listopad. Carol attended and graduated from Central High School and the Fones School of Dental Hygiene at the University of Bridgeport and then began working as Dental Hygienist in Bridgeport and other locations in Fairfield County. Early on, she became a member of BDHA, CDHA and ADHA to advocate and promote the professional role and importance of Dental Hygiene in CT. She was a past President of BDHA and CDHA, recipient of the Mabel C. McCarthy award, and past chairperson of the CDHA Annual Session and Nutmeg Conference. She is survived by her son, Joseph "CJ" Ondeck of Bridgeport, CT, her two daughters, Jeanne Ondeck and Marcia Ondeck, of Hamden, CT, her granddaughter Marjorie Ondeck of Monroe, CT, her two sisters, Sandra Gombos of Middletown, CT and Patricia King of Swansea, MA and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak, arrangements will be private. There will be a "Celebration of Life" event held at a later date in 2021 at which all will be invited to share their love and respect for Carol and her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fones School of Dental Hygiene at the University of Bridgeport and/or to the Elizabeth M. Pfriem SWIM Center for Cancer Care at St. Vincent's Hospital. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
