Carol Pinto

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Carol Ann Pinto (Glowacki) of Southington, Connecticut, and Jupiter, Florida, on October 3rd, 2020. She passed peacefully in the presence of her four daughters, her best friend Sharen Falsetti, and her partner Robert Manning. She was born to the late John J. Glowacki and Emily Ott of Connecticut. Carol graduated from Amity High School and later attended the University of Connecticut. She was married to Anthony J. Pinto, Jr., in 1964, and together they raised four daughters. She was the president of Lifeline Products Inc, manufacturer of hypodermic needles, in Wallingford Connecticut for over four decades. She was a pioneer of balancing work and family life. She was an accomplished artist, working in ceramics, painting, knitting and miniatures, who was deservedly referred to as "Crafty Carol". Carol enjoyed Spending time with family and friends. Her Fantastic food creations and signature dishes where much awaited-for by all at family gatherings. It brought Carol so much joy, always chuckling in the company of her daughters and friends. In her later years she was an active club member of mahjong, book, painting and knitting. Carol shared 42 years of marriage with Tony raising their four daughters. Together they shared many memories of travel, food, love and laughter. Her last 13 years were spent with her companion Robert Manning in Connecticut and Jupiter Florida. Together they shared their combined families and many memories of gatherings and laughter. Carol is survived by her four daughters: Maria Pinto, Audra Pinto (Brian Mahoney), Nicole Pinto (Toby Barnes), and Erica Pinto (Adam Parker). She is also survived by her two grandsons: Rowan and Keane Mahoney, who Carol adored with all her heart, leaving loving memories to last a lifetime. She will be sorrowfully missed by her friends, loved ones, and extended family. Private funeral services have been entrusted to Della Vecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street Southington. For online condolences please visit dellavecchiasouthington.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.