Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Rodzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Rodzen


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Rodzen Obituary
Carol Schneidt Rodzen, 71, of Suffield died peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Richie Rodzen, in January. Carol was born in Covington, KY on February 11, 1948, daughter of the late Carl and Bernice (Glownia) Schneidt. She operated Edward R. Rodzen Trucking with her late husband. Carol was, above all else, an amazing mother and grandmother who cherished time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Rodzen of Suffield and her friend Michael Ravens and Kimberly Christian and her husband Matthew of Simsbury. She was the proud Grandma of two granddaughters, whom she absolutely adored, Natalie and Audrey Christian. She is also survived by her brother James Schneidt, her sister Diane Piantek and her husband John, her best friend and caregiver Ronnie Senter, her "granddog" Lambeau and many friends who have become her family. Carol's family would like to thank her doctors and nurses at St. Francis Cancer Center and Dana Farber Cancer Institute for their amazing care, especially Dr. Susan Rabinowe, Dr. Jennifer Brown, Dr. Marlise Luskin, her nurses Denise and Karen and the staff of 8-1 that took care of her during her final months. Funeral Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Cancer Center. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home in Suffield has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now