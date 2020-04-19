|
Carol M. Ruff, 87, of Farmington (former life-long resident of Glastonbury) died at Anthology of Farmington on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward F. Ruff, with whom she had shared 67 years of marriage Carol was the only child born to Merle and Martha (Letchwise) Morrison in May, 1932. After staying at home during her children's' school-age years, she worked as an office manager at Pagano's Pharmacy until her retirement. She was a member of Good Intent Chapter #17 Order of Eastern Star and First Church of Christ in Glastonbury for over 50 years and a past president of Glastonbury AARP #2010. She was a member of the Glastonbury Economic Development Commission, Glastonbury Fire Commission (being the first town woman Fire Commissioner in the State of Connecticut). She received the Community Service Award from Columbia Masonic Lodge #25, recognized by the Town of Glastonbury for her dedicated service and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2003. Carol co-chaired many fundraisers along with Ed for Glastonbury AARP #2010 as well as delivering Meals-On-Wheels. Carol and Ed traveled for many years to Red Sox spring training in Florida. Carol leaves her children, Elaine and husband, Ray; Edward M. Ruff and wife Angela along with her grandchildren, Barry Ellison (wife Lynora), Jennifer Otte (husband Jon), Kristina Gallagher (husband Kevin), Eddie Ruff Jr. (wife Jeannette); and her great-grandchildren, Holly and Ryan Ellison, Rileigh and Delaney Gallagher, Aubrey Ruff and her step-great-grandchildren Olivia and Jonas Otte. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Marion (De) Ellison. The family wishes to thank with gratitude the wonderful care our mother received by the nurses and staff at Anthology of Farmington, the compassion of Jennifer at Prime Healthcare, and Seasons Hospice in her final days. Due to the COVID crisis services for Carol will be private. Mulryan Funeral Home in Glastonbury is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ Congregational in Glastonbury or in Springfield, MA. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020