Litchfield Carol W Harris Susan Tufveson [email protected] Brooklawn Carol H Litchfield, of Wethersfield Connecticut and Naples Florida, departed this life after a brief illness on June 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her husbands Thomas V Hause, Edward "Lou" Simmons, and George Litchfield. She leaves her loving children and their spouses, Timothy and Elaine Hause of Wethersfield, Susan and David Tufveson of RockyHill, and Nancy and Richard James of Blythe Georgia, her grandchildren and their spouses Amy and Christopher Adamo of Seymour, Meggan and Wes Aniello of Cromwell, and TJ Hause of Enfield, and her great grandchildren Abby, Molly, and Lauren Adamo, and Josh and Jake Aniello. She was born on July 5, 1926, the only child of J. Carroll and Mildred Harris in Cleveland Ohio, where she graduated from Saint Alexis School of Nursing. She was employed formerly by Hartford Hospital and for many years as a Supervisor at the Connecticut DMV. She spent many enjoyable years between homes at Cape Cod, Old Lyme, and Marco Island and Naples Florida. She was happiest around her family, and was also a friend to their friends, many of whom enjoyed conversations with her and benefited from her many years of wisdom. Her family would like to thank the staff at Apple rehab in Cromwell for their kind and compassionate care in Carol's final days. She was a member of The First Church of Christ. A graveside service will be Thursday at 12:30 in Village cemetery. WETHERSFIELD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary