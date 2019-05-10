Home

South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM
First Congregational Church
10 Wintonbury Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Carol W. Wolcott

Carol W. Wolcott Obituary
Carol W. Wolcott, widow of Ellsworth A. Wolcott, Jr., died May 5 at the age of 96. Daughter of the late M. Allyn and Ruth C. Wadhams, Carol was born and raised in Hartford. She was a graduate of Cushing Academy and Lasell College and lived most of her life in Bloomfield. A retiree of CIGNA, she was also an active member of several community organizations, most notably her church, Loaves and Fishes and Friends of the Mark Twain House and Museum.She leaves her daughter Wendy Wolcott and son-in-law Jeffrey Small, her son Samuel Wolcott and daughter-in-law Abigail Wolcott; brother Allyn Wadhams; grandchildren Andrew and Jane Berling, Hannah and Will Reid, Ellsworth and Brittany Wolcott and Grace Wolcott; great-grandchildren Margaret and Caroline Berling and Oliver, Russell and Ellsworth Reid as well as several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 3:00 P.M. at the First Congregational Church in Bloomfield, 10 Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the First Congregational Church or a . To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019
