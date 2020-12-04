1/
Carol (Anderson) Washington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Washington (Anderson) (Smith), 61, passed away on November 25, 2020. Born on April 19, 1959, Carol was a lifelong Connecticut resident. She grew up in Durham before settling in Higganum to raise her children, Christopher and Kate, and always stayed near. A graduate of the Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing, Carol worked as a Registered Nurse since earning her license in 1980. She will be remembered for her talented nursing skills, sharp sense of humor, and love for cats and gardening. Carol leaves behind her children, Chris Anderson and Kate Anderson, and her favorite cat, Momo. Memorial services will be private. Chris and Kate are deeply thankful for the support from friends and family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal rescue of your choosing in honor of Carol's love for our furry friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved