Carol Washington (Anderson) (Smith), 61, passed away on November 25, 2020. Born on April 19, 1959, Carol was a lifelong Connecticut resident. She grew up in Durham before settling in Higganum to raise her children, Christopher and Kate, and always stayed near. A graduate of the Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing, Carol worked as a Registered Nurse since earning her license in 1980. She will be remembered for her talented nursing skills, sharp sense of humor, and love for cats and gardening. Carol leaves behind her children, Chris Anderson and Kate Anderson, and her favorite cat, Momo. Memorial services will be private. Chris and Kate are deeply thankful for the support from friends and family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal rescue of your choosing in honor of Carol's love for our furry friends.



