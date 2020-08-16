1/1
Carola Malinosky
1931 - 2020
Carola Malinosky (Schjelderup) passed away on August 8, 2020, after a sudden and unexpected heart complication. She was born the first child of Vicktor and Paola Schjelderup on February 28, 1931 in Bergen, Norway. At the young age of 18, she came to the United States to visit family. She went back to Norway and then returned to America at 20. While working various jobs, she met and married her Pauly. Even as an Air Force war pilot, he knew he had overachieved. "A Norwegian? A blonde Norwegian?" his Dartmouth brothers would query, and I'm sure Mal would have given them that familiar smirk of his, indicating he got it, along with a quick shoulder shrug. He was rewarded, as Carola gave him five children. Together they would live and raise those children in West Hartford. Once the children had grown, she and Paul moved to Florida, where she would end up living in Delray Beach. Carola was predeceased by her parents Vicktor and Paola, her loving husband Paul, and her infant son Christopher. She is survived by her brother Soren, sister Kine and her husband Odd, and all of her family in Norway. She also leaves her children, Paul, David, Van and his wife Marie, and the daughter that she finally had, Jessica Serrao and her husband Giovanni; her grandchildren Nick and his wife Katherine, Timothy and his wife Bridgette, Christopher, Giovanni, Gabriella and Giuliana; great grandchildren Annika, and Maisie; and her daughter-in-law Christea, who she loved and cherished. Christea was her medicine getter, food shopper, doctor visit driver, etc. etc. a huge help that didn't go unnoticed. Carola additionally leaves her forever friend and confidant Joanne Smith and the Smith/Byrne family who gave their love and support. Carola lived an amazing life full of love, family, and adventure. She loved Art and her Country and her family even more. We will forever miss her. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford. A private graveside service will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
860-521-4400
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
jacquelyn dannaher
Friend
