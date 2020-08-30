1/2
Carole Ann Benefield has departed from this world on August 24, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, CT. She was born and raised in Hartford, CT on August 14, 1935. Her predeceased parents were Frederick Register and Monica (Hickman) Register. Carole was survived by her sibling Betty Pressley and her only niece Belinda Smith of Windsor, CT. While living in Hartford, CT; she worked and retired from Lux, Bond and Green & participated in a bowling league. She leaves to morn three daughters and a son; Raynette Clark & Renee Smith of Maryland. Anthony Benefield and Lauren Benefield of Connecticut. She was surrounded by 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and a village of other family and friends. Her family will miss her smile. A private memorial was held with family and friends.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
