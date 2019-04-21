Home

I watched you sufferI saw you dieBut all I could do was sit close byYou went away, we had to partGod eased your painBut broke my heart~~It doesn't need a special dayTo bring you to my mindFor days without a thought of youAre very hard to find~~They say it's a beautiful journeyFrom the old world to the newSomeday I'll make that journeyWhich will lead me straight to youAnd when I reach that gardenIn which there is no painI'll put my arms around youAnd never part again~~Gone is the face I love so dearGone is the voice I loved to hearToo far away for touch or speechBut not too far for love to reachWith Love, Your Husband William
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
