I watched you sufferI saw you dieBut all I could do was sit close byYou went away, we had to partGod eased your painBut broke my heart~~It doesn't need a special dayTo bring you to my mindFor days without a thought of youAre very hard to find~~They say it's a beautiful journeyFrom the old world to the newSomeday I'll make that journeyWhich will lead me straight to youAnd when I reach that gardenIn which there is no painI'll put my arms around youAnd never part again~~Gone is the face I love so dearGone is the voice I loved to hearToo far away for touch or speechBut not too far for love to reachWith Love, Your Husband William Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary