Carole Ann Brophy, RN passed away peacefully at sunrise on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Sunapee, NH, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death and is reunited in the embrace of her devoted husband, Joseph Brophy. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and valued friend. Carole was a model of grace and love. Her caring, disarmingly down to earth manner drew people to her often. She had an infectious smile, was known for her compassionate spirit and was a lifelong advocate for people in need. She was fierce in her love of family and loyalty to her friends. She lived her life with an open heart and always an open home. Carole was trained in nursing at St Clare's Hospital in NYC. Working there as an emergency room nurse in 1954 she met the love of her life, then ambulance driver Joe. As a nurse, she identified best with those who endeavored to serve others. She wrote a Prayer to Student Nurses, challenging those she mentored to seek the high moral ground in difficult times and to, "always be a beacon of light and hope where there is pain and despair." Carole was committed to her volunteer work in her local communities, and was dedicated to youth. She founded the West Hartford Adult Youth Council where she served as Director of the Street Ministry. Carole served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Hartford YMCA. In New Hampshire she took a keen interest in the Colby Sawyer College Nursing Program. Each year she hosted a graduation celebration for students, at her home, which brought her great joy. Born at Lutheran Hospital in Brooklyn, NY on May 20, 1935, Carole was the daughter of the late Captain William Henry Johnson, Mounted Division NYPD, and Eleanor Walter Kornahrens Johnson. She is survived by her younger sister Patricia Jeanne Fusco (late John Fusco) and by her five children: Thomas Joseph (Jane Montgomery), David William (Mary Kay Klem), Patricia Jeanne, Maureen Ann (Michael O'Loughlin), Kathleen Marie (Mark Fish) and by her 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She knew how to make each one of us feel very special. Her love for us was felt deeply and we will carry her spirit forward. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held in November at The Church of St Peter Claver, West Hartford, CT with interment of both Carole and Joe to follow. Please share condolences and memories on legacy.com
. Gifts in Carole's memory may be made to The Carole A and Joseph T Brophy Masters in Nursing Scholarship Fund at Colby Sawyer College and directed to: Peg Rogers Andrews, Office of Advancement, 541 Main St., New London NH 03257. Molloy Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements.