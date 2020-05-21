Carole Jean (Carr) Kotsch, 72, of South Windsor, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1947, daughter of the late Frederick Lyman Carr and Betty Lou (Godfrey) Carr. Carole was a strong woman, and through all of her life challenges, she never gave up, and always found a way to put it back together, to put one foot in front of the other, and always have a "Plan B." She instilled those values in her daily life and her children, who now each have their own families, and she was proud of their accomplishments over the years. She was incredibly proud to become a Great Grandmother ("GG") in her lifetime, and she had a special love for those little ones. Carole had a thirst for knowledge that lasted many decades, as she pursued higher education in her later years. She always loved the art of knowing "Why" and the process of learning, especially about psychology, art, music and behavior. She was fascinated by the interaction of the human experience, how everyone's behaviors and influences affect each moment and each other and outcome. She was as intellectual as she was a very sensitive, feeling person. Carole had a softness that was gentle and warm; sometimes it was a challenge to see or feel that, but her heart was gigantic. Carole is survived by a daughter, Sheri (Kotsch) Sireci and her husband Gregg; a son, Samuel W. Kotsch, III and his wife Andrea; four grandchildren, Samuel W. Kotsch, IV, Jonathan A. Kotsch and his wife Karen, Michael Sireci, and Carolyn Sireci; two brothers, Marvin Carr and John Carr; a sister, Debra Sousa and her husband Tony; a nephew, Gianni Sousa; a niece, Lauren Carr; and two great-grandchildren, Johanna Kotsch and Ayden Tennison. Carole was predeceased by her brother, James Carr of Butte, MT. A special thanks to Dr. Levitz and all of the staff at the ICU of Manchester Memorial Hospital. Their efforts were far-reaching, and they treated Carole with respect and dignity throughout. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations in Carole's memory may be made to the Connecticut Cat Connection at www.ctcatconnection.org. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 21 to May 24, 2020.