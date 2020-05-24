Carole Jeanne Gallant
1939 - 2020
Carole Jeanne (Foley) Gallant, 80, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at Apple Rehab Cromwell. She was born in New London, CT on December 31, 1939 to the late Richard V. and Helen (Barrett) Foley. She spent much of her childhood in Norwich, until her family moved to Rocky Hill in 1955, where she began attending Wethersfield High School in her junior year. Upon graduating in 1957, she successfully worked in various careers, including as a police dispatcher, bookkeeper and receptionist, until choosing to retire in 2010. Throughout her life, she loved traveling and enjoyed many trips, with Palm Springs and Aruba among her favorite destinations. Her greatest passion, though, was her family, who will miss her dearly. Carole is survived by her two sons, Raymond and Richard Gallant; one daughter, Sharon (Ronald Sr.) Barriault; three grandsons, Ronald Jr., Douglas and Jeffrey Barriault; her loving niece, Ann Armsworthy; three brothers, Richard V. (Nicole), Donald and Dennis (Valerie) Foley; one sister, Catherine Armsworthy; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Besides her parents, Carole was predeceased by her longtime companion, Burt Erickson. No services are planned at this time.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
