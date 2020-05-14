Carole Rae "Macoke" (Masquat) Garrison, 81, of East Hartford, loving wife of over 44 years of the late Edward J. Garrison, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Topeka, KS on March 16, 1939, a daughter of the late Robert and Carrie (Pukee) Masquat, she had been a resident of East Hartford for the past 61 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Photo Mat Film Lab, East Hartford for over 20 years. After her retirement, she worked at Two Rivers Magnet School, East Hartford as a lunch lady. Carole Rae was proud of her Native American heritage and was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, and had a passion for attending "Pow Wow's" with her family. Most of all, Carole Rae was a proud devoted mother and grandmother who cherished her time with her entire family. Carole Rae is survived by her daughter, Megan Garrison of East Hartford; two sons, Edward Robert Garrison of East Hartford, Blake Garrison and his wife Audria of Hoyt, KS; ten cherished grandchildren, Corey Garrison of East Hartford, Storm Garrison of Denver, CO, Derek Garrison, Carrie Garrison, Cody Garrison, Lil Blake Garrison, Bryce Garrison all of Kansas, Rodney Johnson, Jr. and (Alexis Goodale), Destinee Rae Johnson, and Daunte Johnson all of East Hartford; and ten adored great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Drusa Wabaunsee of Hoyt, KS; her best friend, Pam Brazalovich of East Hartford; a special friend, Chris Jackson of East Hartford; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Anna-Leah Garrison of East Hartford; and a grandson, TyCody Dzikiewicz of Colchester. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services and burial at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford will be held at the convenience of the family. In honor of our First Responders, memorial contributions in Carole Rae's name may be made to East Hartford Emergency Management, 31 School Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.