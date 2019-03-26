Home

Carole Rothschild Obituary
Carole Rothschild, 61, of West Hartford, CT, passed away on March 24, 2019. Born and raised in Nantes, France, Carole met her husband, Ariel (Ary) Rothschild, while in university in Strasbourg. In 2002, she moved with her husband and four children to the United States. Soon thereafter, she opened up her French school, sharing her love for French language and culture with students of all ages in the Hartford area. She is survived by her husband and their children: Victoria Schenkel and her husband Evan Schenkel, Lorène Becker and her husband Jason Becker, Géraldine Rothschild, and Amschel Rothschild; and her grandchildren, Madeline Schenkel and Ethan Becker.Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary in Hartford, CT. For further information or directions, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2019
