D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church)
601 Silas Deane Hwy.
Wethersfield, CT
Carolina Tollis


1933 - 2020
Carolina Tollis Obituary
Carolina (Lucci) Tollis, 86, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 49 years of the late Attilio Tollis, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Pacentro, province of L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy on April 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Leopoldo and Enrichetta (Silvestri) Lucci. Carolina and Attilio settled in Wethersfield in 1969 to raise their family. A devoted mother and grandmother, Carolina will be forever missed by her five children, John A. Tollis and wife April of Griswold, Roberto Tollis of Hartford, Pietro Tollis of Wethersfield, Joanna Risley of Cromwell and Theresa Raposo and husband John of Wethersfield and her six adored grandchildren, Peter, Nicholas, Justin, Madison, Joseph and Julian. She is also survived by two brothers, Guerino and Carlo Lucci and one sister, Josephine Lucci, all of New Jersey, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by five brothers, Alessandro, Mario, Raffalae, Antonio and Attilio Lucci. Funeral services will leave Friday (March 6) at 10 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. To share a memory of Carolina with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2020
