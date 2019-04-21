Caroline Acquaotta Gatti Alaimo, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Patrick J. Alaimo and predeceased by her daughter Elaine Alaimo. Caroline is survived by two sons: Gary Alaimo of Windsor and Dennis Alaimo and his partner Roger Tiede of Manchester; her sister-in-law Claire Acquaotta of Windsor Locks, and several nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. She was also predeceased by three brothers: Raymond, Dario, and John Acquaotta. Born and raised in Windsor Locks until she married and moved to Enfield where she resided for 60 years, then moved to Suffield by the River for her remaining 20 years. In her later years she enjoyed traveling to Italy and France. The Alaimo family would like to especially thank Celia Moffie owner and director of Suffield by the River for her kindness and generosity. She and her wonderful aides and staff made Caroline's 20 years comfortable and stress free. Caroline's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Funeral services are on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with the procession forming at 9:00 a.m. to St. Patrick Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield. In lieu of flowers, those who wish please donate to United Cerebral Palsy of Eastern CT, 42 Norwich Rd. Quaker Hill, CT 06375, the Special Olympics Connecticut, Attn: Kristen Mengold 2666 State St., Suite #1 Hamden, CT 06517-2232 or an Animal Shelter. To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary