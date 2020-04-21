|
|
Caroline Ann Casterline, 100, of South Windsor, Connecticut, beloved wife for 65 years of John Casterline, passed away on April 16, 2020 at the Glastonbury Health Care Center. Caroline was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on August 21, 1919, the daughter of John and Pauline (Shopinski) Biernacki, and was a 1937 graduate of Wilkes-Barre's Myers High School. Caroline has fond memories of rushing home from school as a young girl to work on her sewing projects, and during her teenage years, she spent much time assisting her father John, at their family run White House Bakery. This is where she learned a knack for working with her hands, and an understanding of selflessness and kindness during the Depression, when oftentimes, loaves of bread would be given away with customers told, "It's okay, you pay us when you're able." This love and skill for baking and cooking carried Caroline through nine decades of her life, and her family and friends were the recipients of many delicious meals as a result. As a young woman, Caroline was also a member of a Polish dance group, the Krakowiak Club, and was so proud to perform at the New York World's Fair in 1939 as part of the Court of Peace parade during the celebration of "Polish Week." A love for dance stayed with Caroline throughout her lifetime and she enjoyed dancing with her husband Jack on many special occasions. Caroline never stopped being busy. Whether spending time sewing her dance uniforms, mending clothes for her siblings, creating Halloween costumes or adding badges on Brownie and Girl Scout uniforms, she avidly enjoyed her craft. In addition, she was a loving mother who cared for and raised her two daughters, and was then blessed with three grandsons for whom she and her husband Jack were an integral part of their childhood, adolescence and young adulthood. After the passing of her husband in 2013, Caroline spent her time working jigsaw and word search puzzles, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, hosting and attending lunch, dinners and holidays with her family, savoring and sharing chocolates and sweets, and watering and tending her flowers and plants. She had since then been blessed with great grandchildren of whom she found such pride and delight, spending time with and watching them grow. Caroline never forgot a family or friend's birthday, anniversary or holiday, and looked forward to mailing cards, always including a personalized note in her beautiful handwriting. In fact, this was something that troubled her over her final year as her ability to do this simple task became too much for her. She did, however, very much look forward to her Tuesday night Bingo 'dates' with her beloved son-in-law, Chris. Caroline truly was the kindest, most thoughtful person on the planet and her heart was so full of love for her family. She never had an unkind word for anyone, and embodied a sense of humor that kept her forever young at heart. She took things in stride, and had an incredible amount of resilience, considering the major life events she experienced since the 1920's, most memorable to her being The Great Depression and the worldwide devastation of WWII. However, Caroline's fondest memories were of time spent with family throughout her one hundred years of life, attending Biernacki family gatherings in Pennsylvania, or precious time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She relished in pride while watching them grow, thrive, and transform into the fine individuals they have all become. These moments are what opened her heart, and this love will never be forgotten. Caroline is survived by her daughters, Carol Mase of North Port, Florida, Shirley Cowles and son-in-law, Christopher Cowles of Hebron, Connecticut, grandchildren, Michael and Reina Carr of New Hartford, Connecticut, Justin and Wesley Cowles of Newton, Massachusetts, two step granddaughters, Lynn Drezak, Julianne DeMello and families, and three great grandsons, Aidan, Dylan and Ethan Carr. Caroline was predeceased by her husband, Jack Casterline, four brothers, Steven, Joseph, John and Edward Biernacki, and two sisters, Dorothy Gabala and Pauline Brown, and son-in-law, Richard Mase. She is survived by sister-in-law, Alice Biernacki, a myriad of very special nieces and nephews, and long-time family friend, Andrew Kron. A private wake with immediate family will be held at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home in Rockville, CT, with a mass of Christian burial and celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: 4-CT, Connecticut Covid-19 Charity Connection https://www.4-ct.org/. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020