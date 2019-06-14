Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
Caroline Nyack Obituary
Nyack Caroline Seifel Caroline Nyack of New Britain went to join her beloved husband in heaven on June 12, 2019. Caroline was born on July 6, 1921, daughter of Albert and Henrietta Seifel. Caroline loved her family and especially her five brothers when they would gather at her home when home on leave from the service. Caroline loved her church and will be missed at St. John's Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughter Janet and her husband Richard Gordon, one son Theodore and his wife Patricia, two brothers; Donald Seifel and Norman Seifel, also many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Caroline recently lost a son Edward and a daughter Janice to cancer. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 – 4 pm at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 295 Arch St. New Britain, CT. Please share a memory of Caroline with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com NEW BRITAIN
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 14, 2019
