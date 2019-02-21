Caroline (Wegrzyn) Saunders- Kyrcz, age 101, of East Hartford, Connecticut passed away on Friday February 15, 2019. Caroline was born July 8, 1917 in Belchertown, Massachusetts she was 1 of 13 children. Caroline was ahead of her time as a female business operator. She owned and operated Dolly's Beauty Salon in Hartford for 50 years. She helped many young women get their start in entrepreneurship by organizing a women in business support group. When her late husband Albert Edward Saunders Jr. was sent over seas during world War II, Caroline stepped up and ran her husband's 3 businesses. 11 years after the passing of Albert, Caroline remarried at the age of 75 to the late Edward Kyrcz. Caroline is survived by: daughter Patricia Breed, daughter Dr. Cynthia Saunders, and son Albert Saunders III. She is also survived by her 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren and her last surviving sibling, Lena Wisniewski. Funeral Services for Caroline will be held Friday February 22, 2019 at 12:30PM at Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford. Family will accept visitors at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Elm Street, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society www.give.cthumane.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CallahanFuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary