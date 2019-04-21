Home

Caroline (Krolikowski) Sikora, 94, of Avon, beloved wife of the late Edmund J. Sikora, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Family and friends may gather TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2019, at 10 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road Avon for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, Ed. A reception will follow at Father Bennett Hall at the Church of Saint Ann. Contributions may be made to the Destroyer Escort Historical Museum USS Slater, PO Box 1926, Albany, NY 12201-1926. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
