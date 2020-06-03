Carolyn A. (Bellmore) Hoyland, 77, of Marlborough, beloved wife of Bernard J. Hoyland passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home after a courageous 21 month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born June 7, 1942 in Hartford she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Keane) Bellmore. Carolyn was raised in West Suffield and was a 1960 graduate of Suffield High School. After High School she started working at The Travelers in Hartford. She meet Bernie in 1972 and they got married on Jan. 25, 1974. After starting a family, they built their forever home in Marlborough in 1979. When her kids were younger, she worked in the Cafeteria at RHAM High School so she could be home when they were. As the kids got older she returned to insurance, and for the last 29 years worked with her 2nd family at DGB in Marlborough. In her spare time she was a faithful UCONN Women's Basketball fan watching every game. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Carolyn was a woman who enjoyed cooking, homemaking, and gave endlessly of herself for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Besides her husband she is survived by her son Marc Hoyland and wife Melissa of Hebron, daughter Marcy Calsetta of Ellington, brothers George Bellmore Jr and wife Adelle, and Thomas Bellmore both of West Suffield, sisters Kathleen Ostrowski and husband Ronald of Suffield, and Patricia Bellmore of West Suffield, her two grandchildren Dylan and Derek Calsetta, step-grandchildren Brian Cole, and Riley Westcott, and several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank Dr. Thumar and staff at the Smillow Cancer Hospital at St. Francis, especially Angie, Diana, Michelle and Gloryvee. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home with masks and social distancing on Tuesday June 9th from 4PM-7PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be held privately, due to the restrictions from Covid-19, at St. John Fisher Church with burial in Marlboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Ron Foley Foundation for the fight against pancreatic cancer at www.ronsrun.org/the-foundation. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.