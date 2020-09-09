1/
Carolyn A. (Tolman-Galvin) McDonald
Carolyn A. (Tolman-Galvin) McDonald, 83, of Manchester, formerly of South Windsor, died peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Westside Care Center in Manchester. Carolyn was born on August 14, 1937 in Ware, MA, daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Izzi, Tolman Galvin) Tolman. She grew up in Barre, MA. She went on to attend Secretary Training School in Worcester, MA. Carolyn was married to John J. McDonald in June 1959 and they lived in Hartford, before moving to Huntington, Long Island, NY, and eventually to South Windsor. She loved the Beach, musicals, dancing, and knitting. Carolyn was a loving and devoted mother, sister, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. She leaves her daughter, Michelle Povilonis and her husband Michael of Ellington; her son, Sean of Manchester; her sister, Barbara Rossi and her husband Arthur of New Braintree, MA; her granddaughters, Cheryl Povilonis DeRoy and her husband Kevin of Vernon, and Liane Povilonis of Enfield; her uncle, Kenneth Izzi of Chicago, IL; her aunt, Mamie DeSantis of Ware, MA; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 10 a.m., in the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.bbrfoundation.org; Michael J. Fox Foundation. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
