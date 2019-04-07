Carolyn A. (Kulo) Narkon, 81, of Ellington, beloved wife of 60 years to Glenwood Narkon passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Hartford on October 15, 1937 to the late Frank and Mary (Batsie) Kulo. Carolyn grew up in Rockville, attended St. Joseph school, graduated from Rockville High School and continued her faith at St. Joseph Church as a faithful parishioner. She retired from Hamilton Standard Aircraft. She loved to sing and was a former member of the Hartford Chorale, enjoyed playing cards, shuffleboard and making puzzles. She also loved to travel. Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons; Glenn F. Narkon of Enfield and Keith W. Narkon of Manhattan; her grandsons, Adam and Christopher; her sisters-in-law, whom she considered her sisters; Lillian Friedrich and her husband Robert of Stafford Springs, Judith Grimaldi and her husband Vincent of Ellington; and her long time dear friends, Kathryn Korchari and Jan Collard. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Kulo and her sister Shirley Bielecki. Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm st, Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Church, 33 West st, Rockville (please meet directly at church). Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary