Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Nta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Nta


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn A. Nta Obituary
Carolyn A. Nta, age 70, of New Britain, wife of Godwin Nta, entered into eternal rest on August 28, 2019. Carolyn was born in Colerain, North Carolina on November 4th 1948. She was raised by late Alice Beatrice (Horton) Thompson and late Alexander Thompson Sr. Carolyn worked in nursing at Newington Health Care for over 20 years. In her spare time, Carolyn loved and cared for animals. Carolyn is survived by her three children, Geraldine Rush, Jacqueline Rush and Precious Rush all of CT. She is survived by her brothers, Cornelius (Pamela) Thompson of Plano, TX, Alexander (Kathy) Thompson Jr. of Pinole, CA, Charles (Juanita) Morring of AL, and Curtis (Tonia) Morring of CT, her sisters, Geneva Thompson of Richmond, CA, Rose Thompson of New Haven, Gwenda Morring of Middletown, Beulah Outlaw of Colerain, NC; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her brother Daniel Thompson and sister Beverly Mungo. There are those whose lives death cannot diminish. Their love radiates forever in the hearts of family, friends, and co-workers. We felt that love in your thoughtfulness. Thank you so much. The family of Carolyn Ann Nta. Family and friends may call at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown, on Wednesday, September 4th from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now