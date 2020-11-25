1/1
Carolyn A. Shaw
1945 - 2020
Waynesville, NC Carolyn Ann Shaw, 75, of Waynesville passed away on November 15, 2020. Born on February 11, 1945 in Washington, D.C. to Jack Newton, Sr. and Irene Morris Newton, she also lived in Hartford, CT. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Kristen Jezerski, Melissa Lawson and Patrick Shaw; brother, Jack Newton, Jr.; two grandchildren; and close friend, Mary Poirot. Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service
3264 Broad Street
Clyde, NC 28721
(828) 565-3024
