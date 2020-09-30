Carolyn Bergen 58, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday September 21, 2020. Born in Connecticut, she lived most of her life in Glastonbury and Sandy Hook, where she ran her gift basket business: "On a Whim". After graduation from Glastonbury High School, she received her technical degree from Computer Processing Institute. Carolyn enjoyed gardening and artwork, spending summers at a family residence on Squam Lake, New Hampshire and many visits to Hammonasset Beach. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon, her parents Carl and Florence Nosal of Glastonbury, and her brother Edmund Nosal of East Hampton, Connecticut. She is survived by her loving son Alexander Scott Bergen of Norfolk, Virginia; two brothers Kenneth Nosal and his wife Ellen of Centerville, Massachusetts, and Peter Nosal and his wife Christine of Columbia, Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be performed at a future date in Connecticut. Contributions can be made in Carolyn's name to the ASPCA or the American Heart Association
.