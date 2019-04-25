Services Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home 364 Salmon Brook Street Granby , CT 06035 860-653-6637 Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Beman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn Bernice Beman

Obituary Condolences Flowers The family of Carolyn Bernice Clark Beman wishes to share with you the passing of their beloved Mom, Grama and Great Grama on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton, CT. Carolyn was born in Westfield, Mass. on Jan. 9, 1931 to Roy William Clark and Bernice Woster (Watson) Clark. She spent her childhood in West Simsbury, CT., moving in 1936 to Southwick, Mass. After Carolyn's Mother died in 1939, her family moved back to West Simsbury in 1944. She attended Simsbury schools, graduating from Simsbury High School in 1949. There she met Robert N. Beman, whom she married in July of 1949. The couple built their home in West Granby. They moved to Riverhead, Long Island when Robert joined the Air Force to serve during the Korean Conflict. After his service, they returned to Granby, living near their extended families and business, Beman Hardware. Carolyn and Robert were blessed with four daughters, Barbara, Suzanne, Joan and Dianne. She delighted in bringing up her girls with a healthy respect for family, work, play, and worship. Carolyn was an active member of the West Granby United Methodist Church as a Sunday school teacher, WSCS member and a diligent supporter of all church activities. She acted as the secretary for the Building Committee when the church built a new building on Simsbury Road. Many Granby residents will remember Carolyn as a smiling and helpful presence at Beman Hardware from 1963 to 2005. During the early years, she would have a young Dianne in tow, settling her down for naps in the backroom. When her Granddaughter, Stacey, was born in 1980, Carolyn's life became even fuller, becoming a fabulous Grandma who was always available to care for Stacey.Nothing made Carolyn more proud than Stacey's accomplishments and her marriage to Eric Panasci in 2005. Stacey and Eric were married on Carolyn and Robert's 56th anniversary!! Carolyn gave much of her time and effort to improve the lives of the people around her. She loved to bake for her family, church suppers and bake sales (especially apple pies with gorgeous flaky crusts)! Later in her life, she would bake cookies for the employees of the Granby Public Works Dept., to thank them for their efforts. She enjoyed knitting countless lap blankets for residents of nursing homes, sewing and reading. Issues of The National Geographic were kept for months on end to totally absorb all their articles! She encouraged her girls to read for pleasure, introducing them to Granby Library at very early ages. She loved to watch vapor trails in the sky and tidy woodland areas. In her honor, take a minute to check the skies and clean up fallen branches! Nothing would make her happier! Her generous spirit extended well beyond Granby, to benefit both The , 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202, and the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, . In lieu of flowers, her family would encourage donations to either of these organizations or to the Granby Social Services Dept., 15C North Granby Rd., Granby, CT 06035 or the Granby Food Bank, c/o Farmington Valley VNA, 8 Old Mill Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Robert, two sons-in-law, Thomas Ryan and Robert Jones, and her sisters, Stella Rust and Miriam Fletcher. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Ryan, Suzanne (Jones) and Scott Duncan, Joan and Bill Russell, Dianne and Jim Myers, her granddaughter Stacey Panasci and her husband Eric and her two great granddaughters, Sophia and Isabella Panasci, and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the fabulous staff of Cherry Brook Health Care Center where Carolyn resided for the last fourteen months. No one could have asked for a more caring community. Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon, April 28, 3-6 PM at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. Funeral services will be private. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries