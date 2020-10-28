Carolyn C. Trinks, 88, of Windsor, wife of the late Paul F. Trinks, Jr., passed way Thursday October 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Wethersfield, daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Warren) Christensen, she was raised in Wethersfield and graduated from Wethersfield High School. She moved to the Wilson section of Windsor in 1952 where she made many lasting friendships with the Becker Circle neighbors. Carolyn played Canasta with her friends for many years including get togethers that lasted until they were no longer able to play cards. She enjoyed her time volunteering with Foodshare for many years. Carolyn spent time at Ashford Lake during the fall and summer. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Paul until his death. She leaves her sons Paul F. Trinks, III, and his wife Laura of Harwinton, Philip A. Trinks and his wife Jennifer of Enfield, Donald S. Trinks and his wife Barbara of Windsor, and Gerald L. Trinks of Windsor; grandchildren, Michael C. Trinks and his wife Jennifer, Kelly L. Culmo and her husband Michael, Bonnie and Melissa Trinks, Rebecca DeWald and her husband Todd; great grandchildren Michaela, Delaney, and Cole Trinks, and Benjamin and Emmett Culmo; and a brother Melvin Christensen and his wife Ethel of Cromwell. Private Family Services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, 1 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Contributions may be made to FoodShare in her memory. For condolences please visit ww.carmonfuneralhome.com
.