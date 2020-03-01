Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carolyn E. Stabenow


1928 - 2020
Carolyn E. Stabenow Obituary
Carolyn E. Stabenow, 91, of Suffield, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born April 22, 1928 in Carlisle, NY daughter of the late LeRoy and Jane (Gordon) Walsh. She grew up in Cobleskill, NY. She had lived in Suffield for the past 45 years. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Suffield. Carolyn is survived by a son, Stephen Stabenow of Milwaukee, WI and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Gordon Walsh; and a sister, Roselyn Ward. Funeral services are private and burial will be in Lawyersville Cemetery, Lawyersville, NY at the convenience of her family. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors' choice. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
