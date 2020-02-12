Home

Carolyn F. Champion


1934 - 2020
Carolyn F. Champion, 85, of Canton, widow of William G. Champion, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. Born June 26th, 1934 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Frances (Durphee) Carlson. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Deborah Alender and her husband Gary of Bristol, her granddaughter, Nicole Mitchell-Lagasse and her husband Joseph B. Lagasse of Vernon and her two great-grandchildren, Siobhain and Trenton Lagasse. She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Marie Mitchell formerly of Bristol. Funeral Services will be held Friday (Feb. 14) at 2:00pm in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 12, 2020
