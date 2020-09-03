1/1
Carolyn Harding
Carolyn (Yorker) Harding, 75, wife of the late Stanley R. Harding, of Rocky Hill, passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Francis and Flora (Honold) Yorker and lived in the Glastonbury area most of her life. Carolyn was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and later achieved her Master's Degree at Central Connecticut State University. She went on to a long and fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher in Glastonbury for over 38 years, spending most of her years at Naubuc Elementary School. Carolyn was an avid reader, amazing cook and talented seamstress. She enjoyed traveling, most especially to her favorite summer spot in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Most of all, she loved spending time with her six grandchildren. Carolyn will be greatly missed by her daughters, Amy Barrett and her husband Steve of Cromwell and Kathryn "Katy" Harding of West Hartford, her grandchildren, Samantha, Indira, Ryan, Nicholas, Theodore and Calvin. She will also be remembered by her brother Thomas Yorker and his wife Ruth of Troy, NY, her brother-in-law James Harding, her aunt Lois (Yorker) King, her lifelong friends Jane Mount and Mary Mercier and her nephews Justin, Jason, Gregory and Adrian. Besides her husband, Carolyn was predeceased by her sister Francine Koelsch, brother-in-law Fred Koelsch, brother John "Jay" Yorker and her dear friend Elaine Mount. Friends may call on Friday September 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. The Memorial Service celebrating Carolyn's life will be private; however friends may attend the Committal Service, Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in Saint Augustine Cemetery, Hopewell Road South Glastonbury. To extend condolences, please visit farleysullivan.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hartford HealthCare at Home-Hospice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
SEP
5
Committal
11:00 AM
Saint Augustine Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
