Carolyn Jean (Leggett) Plenzio passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Born in Hartford, CT to Marion (Lounsbury) and Frederick Leggett on December 1, 1929. She and Tony moved to Deltona, FL in 1982, and she returned to CT in September 2009. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony (Tony); son, Perry; grandson, Zachary; and sister, Sally Schmitz. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Toni Jean Monarca; sons, Gary, Mark (Peggy) and Dean. Grandchildren, Melissa (Earl) Gibson, Stacey (Henry) DiGiovannis, Anthony, Erik and Tyler. Great-grandchildren, Luke and Ethan Gibson and Valentina DiGiovannis; as well as her sister-in-law, Rosie Plenzio and numerous nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a gentle soul except when her five children were "acting up," and then she would raise her voice. Many heartful thanks and love to the wonderful, caring staff at all levels and shifts on the lower level of Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill. Arrangements are being handled by Rose Hill Funeral Home, Rocky Hill, CT. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, services are private. A memorial service will be held at a future time.



