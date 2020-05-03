Carolyn J. Plenzio
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jean (Leggett) Plenzio passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Born in Hartford, CT to Marion (Lounsbury) and Frederick Leggett on December 1, 1929. She and Tony moved to Deltona, FL in 1982, and she returned to CT in September 2009. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony (Tony); son, Perry; grandson, Zachary; and sister, Sally Schmitz. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Toni Jean Monarca; sons, Gary, Mark (Peggy) and Dean. Grandchildren, Melissa (Earl) Gibson, Stacey (Henry) DiGiovannis, Anthony, Erik and Tyler. Great-grandchildren, Luke and Ethan Gibson and Valentina DiGiovannis; as well as her sister-in-law, Rosie Plenzio and numerous nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a gentle soul except when her five children were "acting up," and then she would raise her voice. Many heartful thanks and love to the wonderful, caring staff at all levels and shifts on the lower level of Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill. Arrangements are being handled by Rose Hill Funeral Home, Rocky Hill, CT. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, services are private. A memorial service will be held at a future time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved