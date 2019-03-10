Carolyn(Cally) M. (Glass) Capellaro, beloved wife of Donald W. Capellaro died peacefully at home on March 1, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Hartford, CT to Robert A. and Marion (Low) Glass. She attended Hartford Public Schools and graduated from Buckeley High School in 1947. Cally graduated from University of Connecticut School of Nursing and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She held nursing jobs in Newington and West Hartford and advanced her career to become the Supervisor of The Visiting Nurse Association in Clinton, CT for 20 years. Cally married Donald in 1966 and together they built their dream home in Westbrook, CT. They enjoyed travel and were fans of UConn sports. Cally was a talented artist and made beautiful painted gifts for her family. She was an active member of First Congregational Church in Westbrook and a member of the Westbrook Garden Club. Cally was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Elizabeth M. Glass, brother and sister-in-law, Robert A. Jr. and Jean C. Glass and her father-in-law, Orono Capellaro. In addition to her husband she is survived by her nephews Robert A. Glass lll (Patricia) and C. Thomas Glass (Deborah) and niece Bonnie J. Allen and great nephews and nieces, Andrew, Laura, Bill, Maggie, Chelsea, Cally and a great great nephew Collin. The family wishes to thank Middlesex Hospital Hospice and Robin Twigg for their care of Cally. A Memorial Service will be held at First Congregational Church of Westbrook, 1166 Boston Post Road, in Westbrook on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cally's name to Westbrook Ambulance Association or Westbrook Garden Club. To share a memory of Cally or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary